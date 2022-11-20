Online registration process for scholarship exam begins

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) started online registration for the school-level scholarship examination.

The regular students of the fifth and eighth standards can register for Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) test respectively up to December 15.

The MSCE announced the date of the test. The PUP and PSS examinations will be held in all the districts of the State simultaneously on February 12, 2023. The Education Department asked the students to prepare for the test.

The late fees will be charged if students submit application forms between December 16 and 23. The schedule for applying with super late fees is from December 24 to 31.

The Education Department said that students must apply on the given schedule as the registration link after December 31 would be closed.

The test comprises two papers. There will be 75 questions with 150 marks in each paper. Each paper will have multiple-choice questions.

There will be four options for each question of the PUP test and students will have to choose one correct answer. There will be four subjects in two papers. The names of the subjects are ‘First Language, Mathematics, Third Language and Intelligence.

The duration of each paper is 90 minutes. The first paper will be conducted between 11 am and 12.30 pm on February 12, 2023, while the students will appear for the second paper from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.