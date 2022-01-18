Online workshop organised in Govt College

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

A one-day national workshop was organised jointly by the Department of Sociology of Government College of Arts and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Joint Director of Higher Education (Aurangabad) Dr Ranjitsingh Nimbalkar inaugurated the workshop on ‘Micro and Macro Issues of Research Design in Social Science Research.’

Head of the Department of Sociology Savitribai Phule Pune University Shruti Tambe was the chief guest while Mansi Bawdekar and Dr Vatika Sibal (Mumbai) guided the participants on research design in social research.

College principal Dr Rajendra Satpute presided over the programme. Dr Pankaja Waghmare conducted the proceedings.

Earlier, head of the Department of Sociology Surendra Thakur made an introductory speech. Bandu Patekar proposed a vote of thanks. Organising committee, technical guidance committee and sociology department of the college made special efforts to make this workshop a success.