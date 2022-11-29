Only 44 pc voters turned out in Senate-Graduate polls

Aurangabad :

The elections for Senate-Graduate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were held peacefully on Saturday. Election Returning Officer and Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that an average 44 per cent voting was recorded.

In the first phase, the elections were conducted for the 10 seats of the Senate-Graduate collegium, between 8 am and 5 pm, today. There were 36,254 registered graduate voters including 28,461 males. Of them, only 44 per cent voters turned out at 83 booths in 51 election centres of the four districts. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 28.

Lowest turnout in district

The Aurangabad district recorded the lowest per cent of voting.

There were 16,436 voters in the district while 36 per cent exercised their franchise at 16 centres followed by Beed- total 12,593 voters (53 pc votes recorded at 16 election centres), Jalna-3,993 voters (47 per cent at nine centres) and Osmanabad-2,531 (42 per cent at 10 centres).

Varsity officers visit 8 centres

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle visited five election centres today while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath paid visits to three centres.

There were five polling booths at the Dramatics Department of Bamu campus. Police inspector Begumpura Police Prashant Potdar along with police personnel maintained tight bandobast for election at the university booths.

410 employees deployed

There were five university employees along with one chief for each polling centre. Thus, Bamu deployed 410 employees in all the centres in the four districts. Director of University Network Information Centre (UNIC) Dr Pravin Yennawar, programmers Duttatray Parvat, Rajesh Rathod and Santosh Patil worked on the online data collection of the election.

---More than 5,000 (15 per cent) turned up by noon

--10,376 (29 per cent) graduates exercised their franchise until 2 pm.

2.40 L ballot papers printed

The university administration printed 2.40 lakh ballot papers for the 10 seats including five for the general category

53 candidates in fray

There are 53 candidates from general categories in the fray for the 10 seats of the Senate-Graduate.

A total of five seats will be elected from the general category while one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Bhatke Vikumta Jati Jamati, Other Backward Class and Women’s category.