Only 45 K students of SSC, HSC vaccinated in Dist

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Nearly 45,000 students of SSC and HSC were vaccinated in the district so far. It may be noted that the Health and Education Departments instructed the schools and colleges to get 100 per cent SSC and HSC students vaccinated before the completion of the examinations.

A total of 74,314 candidates registered for the SSC from the district while 30,356 (41.12 per cent) of them took the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Around 66,770 will take HSC examinations. Of them, 15,635 (23.40 per cent) candidates were vaccinated. The examinations of HSC and SSC are just a few days away. The practicals of HSC will be conducted from February 14 to March 3 while theory examinations will be held between March 4 to 30.

The students of SSC will take practical examinations from February 25 to March 14 while the schedule of theory is from March 15 to April 4. The practical examination is based on 40 per cent syllabus while there will be only 75 per cent syllabus for the theory papers.

Education officer M K Deshmukh said that all the secondary schools and junior colleges were instructed to give preference to vaccination of SSC and HSC examinees. He also asked the health department to make available vaccines for the students.

There is a challenge before Education and Health Departments to get all the students vaccinated.

The figure of tehsil-wise students of SSC and HSC is as follows;

Tehsil ame - (SSC students) -Vaccinated - (HSC students)-Vaccinated

Aurangabad-8,150----------2,800---------- -6,417-----------1,699

Gangapur-9, 150- 1716- 5,499 130

Kannad-6,680- 4,465- 5,822 - 2,749

Khuldabad-2,580- 1,308- 3,761 - 1222

Paithan-6,430- 4, 578- 4,951- 1,720

Phulambri--3,165 - 1716 - 3,743 - 1,893

Sillod-7,557- 1,696- 5,389 - 908

Soygaon-1, 980 - 892- 2,428 - 461

Vaijapur-4,993- 2,491 - 4,351 - 1,379