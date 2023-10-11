Only 4,700 registrations in the total 1.25cr documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The activists initiated a hunger strike for 17 days at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district recently demanding that the Maratha community should be given reservations based on the documents of the Nizam era. The government is now making strenuous efforts to check the documents of that period. Around 1.25 crore documents before 1967 were checked in a month but only 4,742 registrations were found of Maratha-Kunbi. Until 1967, there were only Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region. Later, Jalna, Hingoli and Latur were established. The administration is checking the rights registrations, land registers, and school admission extracts. In all, 632 people have applied for the Kunbi certificate in the past five years, of which 611 applications were accepted and 19 were rejected.

Maratha-Kunbi registration in Marathwada

In all 4,742 documents in Marathwada had registrations mentioning Kunbi including 667 registrations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 356 in Jalna, 851 in Beed, 2,660 in Parbhani, 11 in Parbhani, 101 in Dharashiv, 45 in Latur, 51 in Nanded.

Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad said, that around 1.25 crore documents were checked and around 4,700 had the registration of Maratha-Kunbi. The checking of the documents will continue until all the documents are checked.