Only 70 pc teachers posts can be filled in schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department asked the chief executive officers and education officers of all Zilla parishad to fill 70 per cent of teachers' posts out of the total vacant posts.

The State Government granted permission, through its orders on June 21, 2023 to fill 80 per cent posts out of total vacant in the schools.

It may be noted the Department conducted Teaches Aptitutde and Intelligence Test (TAIT) for the recruitment of teachers for the vacant posts. The staffing pattern was fixed on the basis of students whose ‘Aadhar Cards’ were verified. Before starting the recruitment, the work of roster verification was completed during the last four to six months.

However, the public representatives raised the issue of corrections of the roster during the ongoing Assembly winter session. Following this, the Government directed the education department to fill 70 per cent instead of 80 per cent out of the total vacant posts while giving advertisment for the recruitment on Pavitra Portal.

This will help in giving impetus to the recruitment of teachers. Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhre said that the remaining 10 per cent of seats would be given once the objections related to the roster are cleared.

Candidates waiting for recruitment eagerly

Thousands of candidates who have qualified TAIT have been waiting eagerly for the commencement of the recruitment for the past two years. It is being delayed for one or other reasons making angry to aspirants of the State.