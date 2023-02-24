Open pit leaves several motorists injured

Aurangabad: Several motorists were injured after falling into a pit dug for the repair of a water line in front of the Foster company in Waluj MIDC on Thursday. According to citizens, the incident occurred due to the negligence of the MIDC administration.

The repair work was undertaken by MIDC officers and employees after a waterline got burst in front of the foster company. After completing the repairs, the workers left without filling up the hole. Four to five motorists fell into the pit and got injured due to the darkness. One biker was seriously injured and admitted to the government hospital for treatment. The citizens alleged that the MIDC administration did not erect any safety measures or warning boards while digging for the repair of the water line. However, the pit was filled overnight after the incident was reported to the MIDC. Executive engineer RD Giri said that the pit was filled immediately after receiving complaints from the citizens.