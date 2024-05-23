Operation of haj flights starts on June 2 from Mumbai

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Haj pilgrims from the district and neighbouring districts will be boarding their flights from Mumbai Embarkation Point on June 2 and 3.

Over 2,000 pilgrims from the district have preferred boarding flight to Haj from Mumbai and Hyderabad Embarkation Points.

The press release issued by Khidmat-e-Hujja Committee stated, The pilgrims from the district will be boarding six direct flights which will be operated on June 2 and 3. The Maharashtra Haj Committee will provide the passport, visa, air tickets and other necessary documents to the pilgrims at Mumbai International Airport. The decision has been taken to avoid rush at Haj House in Mumbai.

The release also added that the pilgrims will have to report online through the committee’s office (Juna Bazaar). They will have to reach the airport six hours before the scheduled time of their flights. Meanwhile, the pilgrims reporting offline in Mumbai can collect their passport, visa and other documents from Haj House in Mumbai, stated the member of state haj committee Ejaz Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the local NGOs, for the convenience of the pilgrims, had spoken to private agency for transporting pilgrims in their coach bus from Haj House in the city till Mumbai airport. The availability of tickets has been made by the private agency at the Haj House in city from 10 am to 5 pm, stated the release.