Opium worth Rs 21 L seized near Samruddhi Mahamarg flyover

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) caught opium being carried in 6 sacks through a car on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon National Highway near Samruddhi Mahamarg in Phulambri tehsil on Tuesday midnight.

A case was registered against a car driver based in Rajasthan at Phulambri Police Station.

The LCB received information that opium poppies filled in sacks were being taken for sale on the national highway through a white car (MH-21-BH-5977).

Acting on a tip- off, a team comprising police inpsector Satish Wagh, PSI P P Ingle, Nayab tehsildar Sanjiv Raut along with other police employees reached near flyover of Samruddhi Mahamarg.

After some time, they saw a white car coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajingar. They stopped the car and searched it. The police team found 6 sacks filled with opium poppies.

Driver Omprakash Bhagirathram Bishnoi (24, Nagar, Gudamalani, Badmer, Rajasthan) was arrested and his car was seized.

Chemical test done for confirmation

Chemical analysts Sheetal Malkar, Prakash Lavhale, and others carried out a chemical test on 87.100 kg of seized seeds and found that they were opium poppies. The value of opium is Rs 21 lakh. At 4 a.m. today, a case was registered with Phulambri Police Station against Omprakash Bishnoi. Police produced him in the tehsil court this afternoon. Judge Vrushali Raojadeja sent him to five days of police custody.