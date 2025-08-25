Opportunity for permanent employment in GMCH missed by a minute ‘Class IV’ staff recruitment: Some questions easy, some difficult

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 357 Class IV staff positions at GMCH are being filled through a direct recruitment process. On Monday, exams were conducted in three sessions across three centers in the city. At a center in Chikalthana MIDC, candidates arriving after 8:30 a.m. were denied entry. Notably, some candidates were late by just one minute. Missing the chance for permanent employment at GMCH sparked strong anger among candidates and their parents. A total of 32,740 applications were received for the 357 posts. Exams across the state are scheduled in 12 cities on August 25, 26, and 28. Monday marked the first day of the exams, with candidates arriving from various districts, accompanied by their parents. Dean of GMCH Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Nodal Officer Dr. Bharat Sonwane visited the Chikalthana MIDC and Surananagar centers for inspection. Officials reported that exams at Waluj Metropolitan centers were conducted smoothly. Candidates remarked that some questions were easy, while others were difficult.

Recruitment agency officials deny entry

The exam was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with candidates required to arrive at the center before 8:30 a.m. Most candidates arrived on time. However, a few who came from other cities arrived at the Chikalthana MIDC center after 8:30 a.m. They requested entry since the exam had not yet started. Security personnel at the entrance consulted senior officials of the recruitment agency, who refused to allow entry.

5,000 absent out of 20,000

On the first day of the exam, 14,653 of the 20,467 registered candidates appeared, while 5,814 candidates were absent.