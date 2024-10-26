Opposition to Kishanchand Tanwani's candidacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kishanchand Tanwani's name was announced as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency.

However, there is opposition to his candidacy. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar office-bearers expressed their dissatisfaction.

Some office-bearers from the Uddhav Sena have openly opposed his candidacy. There have been demands from the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP for a Muslim candidate in the Aurangabad East and Central Assembly constituencies.

But, no Muslim candidates have been given a ticket in either Constituency, leading to dissatisfaction among the office-bearers of both parties. Displeasure is being expressed towards their own parties. This stance taken by the allies in the MVA has created significant challenges for the candidacy of Tanwani in the Central Assembly constituency. There were two to three candidates from the Uddhav Sena interested in contesting election from the Constituency.

They have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few days. With the announcement of Tanwani's name, the aspiring candidates raised the banner of revolt within the party. Meetings were held and there are speculations that the disgruntled faction has gone to Mumbai.

They tried to contact Balasaheb Thorat who was not available. The party has still not managed to control the damage to Tanwani. Meanwhile, local leaders from the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP have also begun to openly express their dissatisfaction.

City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf said even after the declaration of candidacy to Tanwani four days ago, he did not contact anybody from Congress. NCP (Sharad Pawar) city president said that there are more than 32 per cent Muslim votes in both East and Central Assembly Constituencies. He said that his party should have given a ticket to a Muslim candidate in any one of the Constituencies.