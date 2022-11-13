Oral care is important in diabetes management

-Poor oral care complicates diabetes management

-World Diabetes Day

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad:

Diabetes is a medical condition that requires a lifelong commitment to a healthy diet and lifestyle. While the role of diet in managing diabetes is pretty well known, many people would be surprised to know that even maintaining proper oral health in daily routines can help them improve diabetes care.

Oral care is an important part of everyone’s daily routine. However, it is even more significant for people living with diabetes as they are at a greater risk for oral diseases. Experts say that poor oral care not only compromises the health of teeth and gums, but it can even complicate diabetes management. However, on a brighter note, it is possible to prevent these problems.

Relationship between diabetes and oral care

High glucose levels (in blood and saliva) constitute a major link between diabetes and oral health. People with uncontrolled diabetes have very high levels of glucose in their saliva which helps foster the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. People living with diabetes are also at a greater risk for oral problems. High levels of glucose in blood levels significantly increase the risk of bacterial infection and adversely affects healing. Moreover, severe gum disease can also spike blood glucose levels which makes it further difficult to manage diabetes, said Dr Sunanda Patil, endocrinologist.

Simple oral care techniques

Simple oral care techniques such as brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash are not only proven ways of improving oral health but also diabetes management. A lifelong commitment to these techniques has better health outcomes, said Dr Alok Bhandari, dentist.

Tips for better oral health and diabetes management:

-Eat healthy meals and become physically active.

-Brush and floss teeth properly at least twice daily.

-Rinse mouth with antiseptic mouthwash at least once a day.

-People who use dentures should clean them daily.

-Visit a dentist for regular oral health check-ups.