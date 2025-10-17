Orchid Furnishing announces festive discounts ahead of Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the festive season approaches, Orchid Furnishing has introduced special discounts on a wide range of home decor and furnishing products. The initiative aims to encourage people to refresh and enhance their living spaces during Diwali.

The showroom offers various home decor materials, including curtains, wallpapers, mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, vertical gardens, vinyl and wooden flooring, office blinds, sofas, centre tables, carpets, and kitchen appliances such as chimneys, stoves, and ovens. All essential items for home decoration are available under one roof.

According to the store management, customers can avail themselves of discounts ranging from 10% to 40%, valid for a limited period. The scheme has drawn interest from homeowners looking to add a fresh and festive touch to their interiors.