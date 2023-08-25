Order to reserve water from dams in Marathwada for drinking purposes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Apart from Nanded, Hingoli in Marathwada, six other districts have received scanty and only drizzle. Due to the lack of heavy rainfall, there is very little water left in the large and medium and small irrigation ponds of Marathwada.

Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde informed the reporters here on Friday that as there is no certainty about whether it will rain or not in the future, the concerned district collectors have been instructed to reserve water from all the dams in Marathwada for drinking purposes.

Munde interacted with reporters after the agriculture review meeting at the divisional commissioner's office. He said that Jalna, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Osmanabad and Latur districts of Marathwada have received very little rain so far. As a result, there is very little water storage in small and big dams in this district. Large, medium and small lakes in Marathwada have very little water storage. In the future, there is a possible shortage of drinking water and the issue of drinking water for livestock was addressed today. Taking this matter into consideration, agriculture minister Munde said that instructions have been given to the district collectors to reserve water from all the dams in Marathwada for drinking purposes.