Orientation prog on architecture tomorrow

Aurangabad, July 14: The Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MGM University will organize a Student Orientation Programme on the field of architecture at V Shantaram Hall on the MGM premises on July 16 at 9.

Students will be able to test their creative skills in various artistic activities intended to highlight interactive and competitive spirit. They will explore the world of architectural design, its potential/ scope and know what to look for in future institution of choice.

The architectural remains left behind by our ancestors give us glimpses of the values, aspirations, culture and triumphs serving as a bridge between the past and the present. From the monumental structures of Ajanta and Ellora to the beautiful Bibi-ka-Maqbara and the mighty fort of Daulatabad every structure has a story to share.

Different nuances of architecture field will be explained during the orientation programme. Details can be had at the Website: https://www.mgmu.ac.in/