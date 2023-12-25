Ornaments & cash worth Rs 3 L stolen from teacher’s purse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3 lakh were stolen from the purse of a teacher who was travelling through a bus on Sunday evening.

According to details, a Pune-based teacher Sonal Umesh Tipse was going to meet her relatives at Malkapur for some work from Pune by the bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Decemeber 24.

Meanwhile, an unknown woman sat near Sonal from Phulambri. The unknown woman got down at Sillod Bus Stand and made off gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra and some cash, kept in the teacher’s purse.

On realising the theft, Sonal Tipse asked the driver to stop the bus and reached the police station. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered against the unknown woman. PSI Chature is on the case.