Ornaments valuing Rs 32L, foreign currency missing from bank locker

Aurangabad, May 24:

In a bizarre incident, gold ornaments of valuing Rs 32 lakh, apart from foreign currency, kept in the locker of one bank, has been reported missing on May 9 afternoon. Meanwhile, the bank pleaded innocence and denied its responsibility in the case. On the basis of complaint lodged by woman (locker-holder), the police have registered an offence of cheating and breaching of the trust.

Police said, “ The complainant Durraiyya Ali Asgar Ali Girniwala’s husband stays abroad due to his work. She has kept ornaments of valuing Rs 31.97 lakh and foreign currency of valuing Rs 3,000 in Kotak Mahindra Bank, situated at Kandi Tower, on Jalna Road. She regularly pays the charges of locker as well. The bank has given the main locker key to her. Many a times, she used to visit the bank with a lady, her relative, to operate the locker. Her valuables were present in the locker during her visit on April 22 at 11. However, she was shocked to see the valuables and foreign currencies missing from the locker when she visited the bank on May 9. She immediately brought the matter into notice of the bank manager.

However, the manager informed her that it is not the responsibility of bank as the locker key is with the customer. Besides, the bank does not keep a watch on what the customer is depositing in the locker or taking away from it. The bank is nowhere responsible for the valuables kept in the locker. Hence she lodged a police complaint with Kranti Chowk police station. PSI C B Thubey is investigating the case.

When Girniwala spoke to the bank manager, he informed that her relative Fatema Mohammed Girniwala had once visited the bank alone and twice with her husband. The manager also showed the CCTV footages to the locker-holder.

Girniwala informed that she suffers from migrane. Hence, her husband had told her to give the locker key to Fatema. However, for the missing of valuables in her absence, Girniwala mentioned the names of her relative, bank manager and Sayali Ghadge (who looks after lockers) as suspects in the complaint.