Outstanding results of 12th in River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of River Dale High School came out with flying colours in the class 12th CBSE results (2022-23). Topper from science stream is Harsh Jha (94.4%), from commerce is Shivansh Singh (92.6%) and from Humanities is Radhika Khade (90.6%). These results are the outcome of untiring, focused and dedicated effort of students and teachers. The school management, principal, academic head and the entire staff congratulated the successful students.