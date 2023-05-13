Outstanding results of 12th in River Dale
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-05-13T18:15:09+5:30 2023-05-13T18:15:09+5:30
The students of River Dale High School came out with flying colours in the class 12th CBSE results (2022-23). Topper from science stream is Harsh Jha (94.4%), from commerce is Shivansh Singh (92.6%) and from Humanities is Radhika Khade (90.6%). These results are the outcome of untiring, focused and dedicated effort of students and teachers. The school management, principal, academic head and the entire staff congratulated the successful students.