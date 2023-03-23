Over 1.18 L objections filed against renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: More than 1.18 lakh objections were filed in offline and online modes with the office of the divisional commissioner against the renaming of the city by Thursday evening. March 23. A total of 46,295 objections were submitted throughout the day today. Similarly, 4,250 forms, including 3,000 online, were submitted in support of the renaming. The Government renamed Aurangabad city as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ on February 27.

The process of accepted objections and suggestions began at the inward and outward section of the divisional commissioner's office since February 28. The last date for submission of objections is March 27. There were 24,000 objections entry at the office of the divisional commission until March 21. Today, the figure for objections rose to 1.18 lakh. A total of 3,000 objections were submitted online today.