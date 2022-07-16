Over 17.8 K candidates to take NEET at 37 centres today

Aurangabad, July 16:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be conducted at 37 different centres in the city on July 17.

A total of 17,828 candidates will take the national-level medical entrance examination from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the competent authority for the test asked candidates to reach the centre in advance to avoid last minute rush.

No candidates will be allowed to enter the centre after 1.30 pm which is the deadline.

The NTA has also suggested the dress code for examinees,

which should be followed while appearing for the test.

Candidates will have to follow COVID- safety protocols such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

In case, a candidate reaches the centre in cultural dress, they will have to report to the centre at least an hour before the given deadline. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

It is a must to carry an original and valid photo identity proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card and voter ID card etc. The aspirants must carry two coloured postcard size photographs.

Box

The NTA has issued an advisory for the NEET aspirants to be followed at the examination centre. The instructions are as follows;

--Signature of parents mandatory on the admit card

--Candidates must carry a blue or black ballpoint pen to write the paper

--Must have their admit card along with the self-declaration and undertaking form

--They can carry a personal transparent water bottle and a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitiser

Box

Prohibited items at the centres are as follows;

--Electronic devices like mobile phones, bluetooth, microphones, calculators, smartwatches

--Any printed material except admit card

--Carrying edible items

--Wearing heavy ornaments, jewellery, and expensive items.