Over 58 K register as voters for varsity authorities & bodies' elections

Aurangabad, July 12:

More than 58,000 persons registered as voters for the elections of different authorities and bodies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) until Tuesday morning.

The registration process began on June first and its last date was June 20. The first date extension was given up to July 5 while the date was extended the second time up to July 11.

The election for Senate, Academic Council, Management Council, Board of Examination, and Board of Studies will be conducted soon as the tenure of current office-bearers and members of authorities and bodies end on August 1.

Since candidates are elected by graduates, department heads, management representatives, principals, college teachers and university teachers, the voters are registered from the categories.

After the online registration, the voters need to submit a hard copy. A team of teachers on the city campus verifies the details and confirms the registration. The last date of submission of hardcopy is July 18. The number of voters is likely to grow as the date of hardcopy submissions is yet to end.

More than 58 voters registered for the elections. The highest number of voters have registered in the Senate graduates category. The category-wise registered voters till July 12 are as follows;

--Graduates-------------------53,138

--Department heads ---------1,757

--Mgmt Representative---------269

--Principals ------------------------137

--College teachers-------------3,099

--University teachers-------------225

---Total------------------------58, 625