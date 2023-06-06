Over 59 K degrees to be conferred in convocation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The degrees will be conferred on 59,934 students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on June 27.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais has given the consent to preside it over. General Secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal will be the chief guest. The Management Council in their recently held meeting approved to confer 59,934 candidates including Ph D and M Phil researchers. Those candidates who passed the examination in October-November 2021 and March-April 2022 are eligible to apply to receive the degree on the convocation day. Only Ph D holders will be honoured with the degree in the ceremony. A total of 291 candidates have completed their Ph D since November 18, 2022, the date when the last ceremony was organised.