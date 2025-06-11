Over 8 K candidates to take SET on June 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 8,148 candidates will appear for the 40th State Eligibility Test (SET) at 20 centres in the district on June 15.

SET coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that the Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy (SPPU) would conduct the SET across the 18 districts of Maharashtra and Goa on coming Sunday for the eligibility in 32 subjects.

Those who qualify the test are eligible to work as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of the State. The registration process for the test was completed in March. A total of 8,148 candidates will take the examination at the 20 centres in the district.

The centres included Maulana Azad College, S B College of Science, Vivekanand College, Deogiri College and Milind College.

--The test will be conducted in OMR-based mode in two sessions

--The first session will be held from 10 am to 11 am while the schedule of the second session is from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

--The first session will have 50 questions, each of them carrying two marks

--There will be 100 questions in the second session. A total of two marks are allotted for the correct answer.