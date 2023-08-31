Overconfidence causes the tortoise to move forward

Take note, be careful: Mungantiwar's advice to activists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a need to increase more activism in Marathwada. Every district president should prepare a separate plan of the organization for the year 2024. There is no doubt about the achievements of the workers and office bearers. But in the race between the hare and the tortoise, the tortoise wins because of the hare's overconfidence, advised minister for forests, cultural affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting of BJP office bearers regarding the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsavi Varsh Abhiyan at the IMA Hall. State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar along with party activists were present. Britain has approved returning the tiger claws of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will go to London with chief minister Eknath Shinde on October 1. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should personally come and give the tiger claws to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It cannot be said now whether it go according to plan. This precious treasure will be kept in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museum in Mumbai.