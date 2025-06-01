Own way of approval of the file between RDC & his assistant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the arrest of Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) Vinod Khirolkar and Revenue Assistant Dilip Tribhuvan in a bribery case, cases one after another from their tenure have started to come to light.

Since all the cases of ceiling and other land approved by them have come under suspicion, an independent investigation has been started into all those cases.

It has been revealed that the own way of approval of the files was going on between Khirolkar and Tribhuvan. Breaking the administrative rules, they had started their own system. As per the norms, the file moves from Talathi to the district collector via Mandal Officer, Naib Tehsildar, Tehsildar, RDC, and Additional Collector. Khirolkar and the team broke all this system.

The preliminary information indicates that around 88 cases were approved during his time. District Collector Deelip Swami appointed an inquiry committee. Khirolkar and Revenue Assistant Dilip Tribhuvan were arrested on May 27 for accepting a bribe to convert Class 2 land of Tisgaon to Class 1. In this case, the duo had first accepted an amount of Rs 23 lakhs. Later, the Anti-Corruption Department arrested them while demanding another Rs 18 lakhs and accepting Rs 5 lakhs of it.

Separate cell established

Khirolkar had established a separate cell for this work. There is a discussion in the revenue administration that only work under the jurisdiction of his office should be done in that cell. Decisions to handle and approve files were made in that cell. It is possible that the files with mutual approval were transferred to that records cell.

Discussion about racket

A two-member committee led by Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune started an investigation into the land records of Khirolkar's time. Khirolkar had planned to convert the lands in Class 2 to Class 1. He was running a racket in this work. There is talk that some people were working for him.