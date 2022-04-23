Owner, anchor of social media channel held for creating rift in society

Aurangabad, April 22:

The Begumpura police has arrested the anchor and owner a Youtube channel- Tahfuz-e-Din, India, on Friday evening. The names of arrested persons are Syed Farooq Ahmed (anchor) and Qari Zia-ur-Raheman Farooqui (owner).

They have been charged for indirectly inciting Muslims to stock domestic

items that could be used as weapons in defense during crisis, claiming that there is danger to Muslims from other communities.

It is unlawful to posts or upload any objectional content or video that would create hatred, rift or conflicts between any two castes, religions and gender is a crime. Meanwhile, the city squad which keeps a vigil on social media, came across the video circulated on Whatsapp. Assuming that the video may create hatred and conflict between two communities or religions, the police got alert.

Under guidance of the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aparna Gite and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vishal Dhume, the police inspector Gautam Patare, assistant PI Kashinath Mahadule, PSI Amol Mhaske, PSI Rahul Chavan and social media team searched for the channel’s office and then arrested the anchor and its owner in the evening. The Begumpura police station’s PSI Chavan has registered an offence on behalf of the government and arrested the duo.