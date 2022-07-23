Oyster students shine in 10th CBSE

Aurangabad, July 23: Oyster English High School, CBSE, secured cent percent result in Class X, CBSE exams. Sharvari Marathe topped with 96.4% followed by Aryan Mutyal (96.2%) and Rutuja Madke (94.4%). This year CBSE conducted Board exams in two terms having first exam only on objectives while the second being subjective. Chairman Manpreet Singh Johar congratulated the students, staff and parents on the achievement.