‘Pachola’ survived for 50 years due to quality

“Sant Tukaram Maharaj was an internationally acclaimed poet. All of us know at least one of his ‘Abhangas.’ The way literature of Sant Tukaram survived for 450 years, with the same standard and strength, the novel ‘Pachola’ survived for 50 years,” said Ranganath Pathare, a noted litterateur.

He was speaking in a programme jointly organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, MGM, Deogiri College and Abhyudaya Foundation to felicitate Principal R R Borade as part of the celebration of 50 years of his Marathi novel ‘Pachola.’ Two symposiums were held throughout the day on Saturday on the novel.

MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, poet F M Shinde, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (Udgir) Bharat Sasne, litterateur Baba Bhand, Principal Pratap Borade, actor Makarand Anaspure, Suhas Tendulkar, MGM University vice-chancellor Vilas Sapkal and Principal Rekha Shelke were seated the dais.

Ranganath Pathare said that thousands of books and novels are released every year but, only selected books are read for many years. “Pachola’ is among the selected books. Because of this, 50 years of the novel are being celebrated. R R Borade has broken the monopoly that creating literature is not possible at places other than Pune and Mumbai,” he added. Earlier, Nilesh Raut made an introductory speech while Prerna Dalvi proposed a vote of thanks.

Speaking at the programme, R R Borade said that the credit for his writing goes to his reading.

“I wrote my first novel in 1957. I have been writing for the past 65 years.

Even today, my day begins with reading which is my ‘Guru. A writer should do an analysis of his own literature. I have not done what I have not liked. I remained firm on not accepting the corrections in the novel suggested by the publisher,” he said.