Padaswan murder case: Shiv Sena Branch chief, Mandal member Remanded to Police custody until August 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investigation team arrested Arun Gavhad, founder-president of the Shivraj Mandal and branch chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), along with Mandal member and friend of Nimone, Mangesh Wagh, late Monday night in connection with the murder of Pramod Padaswan in Sambhaji Colony. Both were charged with instigating and inciting murder, and creating a riot-like situation. On Tuesday, the court remanded them to police custody until August 30.

Currently, the police are interrogating the accused Dnyaneshwar Kashinath Nimone, his mother Shashikala, and younger brothers Gaurav, Saurabh, brother-in-law Manoj, and father Kashinath. Police noted that Nimone’s brothers still do not seem to grasp the gravity of their actions. While answering questions, they appeared casual and smiling, showing no remorse for taking an innocent life. The police have started cross-examination to investigate whether the accused had pre-planned the attack, discussed the act in advance, or kept weapons ready.

Dispute triggered during ‘Stambh Pujan’; President found responsible

The attackers insisted on installing a Ganpati idol on land owned by the Padaswan family. This intimidation had been ongoing for three years. During the ‘Stambh Pujan’ ceremony, they had posted objectionable statements against the Padaswan family on a banner. Police said that Arun and Mangesh, as Mandal president and member, were fully aware that the ritual could provoke a dispute. CCTV footage confirmed that despite this knowledge, they went ahead with the ceremony and allegedly instigated and warned others toward murder. Arun runs a grocery store in the area, while Mangesh is pursuing nursing education at a nearby hospital, from where police took him into custody on Monday.

After the murder, Clash ensued

After the murder, Nimone’s brothers first went to the police station and later to the hospital. Locals reported that during this time they collided with two individuals and chased them. The police have seized two of Nimone’s four-wheelers.

Jayshri escapes, Allegedly planned complaint

Even after the murder, the Nimone family considered filing a complaint. While the rest of the family was in custody, sister Jayshri was out and had met her brothers in court. She allegedly intended to file a complaint claiming an attack on them. Before she could act, the police named Arun, Mangesh, and Jayshri as accused. Once the accusation was made against her, she reportedly fled.

