Padmakar Deshpande passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2022 06:05 PM2022-01-27T18:05:01+5:302022-01-27T18:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 27: Padmakar Ganeshrao Deshpande (80), a resident of Samarthnagar, died of old age at his residence on ...
Aurangabad, Jan 27:
Padmakar Ganeshrao Deshpande (80), a resident of Samarthnagar, died of old age at his residence on Wednesday. His cremation ceremony was held at Pushpanagari crematorium. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.Open in app