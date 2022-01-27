Padmakar Deshpande passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2022 06:05 PM2022-01-27T18:05:01+5:302022-01-27T18:05:01+5:30

Padmakar Ganeshrao Deshpande (80), a resident of Samarthnagar, died of old age at his residence on Wednesday. His cremation ceremony was held at Pushpanagari crematorium. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

