Paithan tehsil records 174 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The entire Paithan tehsil recorded a rainfall of 174 mm rainfall on Friday while only the Paithan city recorded 41 mm rainfall.

The unseasonal rains lashed Paithan tehsil on Friday afternoon and later at night. The rainfall recorded in Paithan city was 41 mm, Pimbalwadi 39 mm, Bidkin 14 mm, Dhorkin 19 mm, Balanagar 10 mm, Nandar 24 mm, Adul 6 mm, Pachod 6 mm and Viha Mandwa 15 mm. In the entire April, 283 mm rainfall was recorded in the tehsil. The farmers have incurred heavy crop losses.

Unseasonal rain lashes district on second day

After the unseasonal heavy rains with thunderstorms lashed the entire district on Friday, some parts experienced rainfall even on Saturday. Rain accompanied by strong winds created havoc. The tin sheets of some houses and schools were blown away by the wind. The farmers incurred heavy losses of crops on the farms. The rivers, nullahs, and streams are filled with water.