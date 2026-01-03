Paithani saree exhibition concludes today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Paithani saree exhibition “aamhi charchaughi paithani” is concluding today, January 4th at Lord’s Paradise, Shahanurwadi, near Jain International School. The exhibition was organised ahead of Makar Sankranti and the wedding season and has been drawing women shoppers from the city and nearby areas.

According to organiser Rupali Swapnil Manjare, the exhibition features a wide range of sarees including pure Paithani, soft silk, Banarasi, Kanjivaram and cotton silk. A Paithani lucky draw and a monthly savings scheme have also been offered during the three-day event.

