Paithan's former SDO ordered to pay Rs 50,000 'Cost'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Paithan's former Sub-Divisional Officer, Dr. Swapnil More ignored repeated reminders from the division bench and failed to withdraw his "premature" petition. As a result, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, led by Justice Y.G. Khobragade, ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 as "cost" by December 31. If he fails to pay, the district collector will recover the amount as "arrears of land revenue" and deposit it with the Legal Services Authority. Of the Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 will go to a government-approved old age home.

Anita Wankhade had lodged a complaint against Paithan's Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke and Dr Sawpnil More, alleging their links with sand mafias. The first-class judicial magistrate had ordered an inquiry on February 20, 2023, under the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the police inspector has not yet submitted the inquiry report. Meanwhile, Dr. More filed a petition, seeking to stay the criminal case and inquiry order. Advocate Krishna Solanke represented Wankhade.

Ignoring the bench's reminders

The bench rejected Dr More's petition, calling it "premature" and explaining that the petitioner could only challenge the order after the judicial magistrate issued an "issue process" order. Despite repeated advice to dismiss the petition with a substantial "cost," the petitioner's lawyer continued arguing for over an hour, leading the bench to reject the petition and impose the "cost."