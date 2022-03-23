Palkhi procession held at Vitthal-Rukmini temple

Aurangabad, March 23:

Devotees were mesmerized to see the idol of Vitthal-Rukmini established by Sant Eknath Maharaj in the palkhi procession taken out from the temple at Aurangpura on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Nath Shashti.

Sant Eknath Maharaj used to go from Paithan to Deogiri fort of Daulatabad to visit his Guru Janardan Swami. At that time Nath Maharaj used to halt at Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Aurangpura. He worshiped the same idols present in the temple today. A procession is taken out every year on Nath Shashti. Since it is a rare occasion to see the idols outside the temple, the devotees stood on the procession route from early morning. The women had made beautiful rangolis on the road. The procession started at 7 am. Various Bhajani Mandals and Warkaris accompanied the procession amidst the chants of 'Bhanudas - Eknath'. The procession passed from Kumbharwada, Rangar Galli, City Chowk, Sarafa Bazaar, Shahganj, Sansthan Ganpati, Pandariba road, Supari Hanuman road and Gulmandi. Maha Prasad was distributed to hundreds of devotees. Temple trustee Sadanand Deve, Ganesh Ghuge, Laxman Thorat, Vishnu Jadhav, Sachin Walke, Dinkar Koranne and devotees were present.