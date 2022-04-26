Panchayati Raj Day celebrated at Podar

Aurangabad, April 26: Podar International School, CBSE celebrated National Panchayati Raj Day that came into existence on April 24, 1993. A special assembly was organized by the teachers and students of Grade 6 highlighting the importance of Panchayati Raj through a small skit, a melodious song and a few informative speeches.

Principal Ravinder Rana and vice-principal Neelam Agrawal motivated the students by emphasizing the views of Mahatma Gandhi about the decentralization of power introduced in India through the 73rd constitutional amendment in 1992. They also emphasized that the Panchayati Raj system ensured that all sections of society including those living in the rural India were given representation and development is taken to the grass root levels of the country.