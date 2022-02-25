Pandey picks up garbage from road

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Municipal corporation entrusted the task of garbage collection in the city to Reddy Company. However, there are several complaints about the company. Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday also came to know that the work was not going well. As he passed by the car, he saw garbage dumped in the middle of the road. Pandey stopped the car and started picking up trash on the road.

As per information, Pandey was passing from the Jalgaon road in his car when he noticed garbage scattered on the road in front of Ambedkarnagar. He ordered the driver to stop his car and stepped out to pick up the trash. Seeing Pandey picking up the garbage himself, the citizens standing on the side of the road rushed in and helped him pick up the garbage. He then interacted with the citizens and appealed to cooperate in keeping the city clean.