Panel on staff problems to meet next week

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17: A committee set up by the State government will have its second meeting in Mumbai on February 23.

The committee has been set up to study problems of teaching and non-teaching staff members of public universities and colleges of the State. The universities and colleges staff members have long pending demands including implementation of the 7th pay commission, old pension scheme, the release of arrears, permission to the recruitment of teachers and employees.

The committee of public representatives and teaching and staff union representatives was set recently. The 31-member panel included MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, teachers’ representative Dr Govind Kale from Aurangabad division will meet the second time next week. The committee will review the problems and make recommendations to solve them.