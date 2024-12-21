Pankaja gets Animal Husbandry; Dhananjay gets Food, Civil Supplies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government today allocated the portfolios to the council of ministers and ministers of state, who had taken the oath at the swearing ceremony held in Mumbai, on December 5, 2024.

It may be noted that five MLAs from the Marathwada were included as the cabinet ministers and one as the minister of state (MoS).

NCP’s (Sharad Pawar) MLA from Latur, Babasaheb Patil gets Cooperation; NCP’s (Ajit Pawar) from Beed, Dhananjay Munde gets Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection; and BJP’s MLA Pankaja Munde gets Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, BJP’s MLA (from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Atul Save has been given OBC Welfare, Dairy Development & Renewable Energy and Shinde Sena’s MLA (from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Sanjay Shirsat has been allocated with Social Justice. Meanwhile, Parbhani’s Meghna Bordikar, the Minister of State, has been given Public Health & Family Welfare. Water Supply & Sanitation, Energy, Women & Child Development, and Public Works (Public Enterprises).