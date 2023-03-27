‘Pankh’ at Vidya Aranyam School

In the dance drama Sapta Swar, the ancient Indian concept of origin of seven musical notes was artistically adapted to suit a child’s imagination. The presentation was based on lyrics of seven languages and four dance styles - Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri and Chhau. It was conceptualised by Parwati Dutta. Dance direction was by Sheetal Bhamre, Adhya Shinde and Aishwarya Mundada.

A special publication Pankh was released by the guests Dr P M Jadhav vice chairman of MGM, Natasha Zarine environmental activist and Sameer Kelkar industrialist and nature lover. Parents and distinguished guests including MGM trustees Dr Ankushrao Kadam and Pratap Borade were present. The programme was steeped in tradition, culture, music, dance and ancient values.