Parbat Kasure passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Parbat Kasure, a retired deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) passed on Saturday morning. He was 68 and leaves behind wife, one son, three daughters and an extended family. He was also a wrestler and recipient of Shivchhatrapati Award. Parbat was the president of the employees' union of the university. The last rites were performed on him at Tisgaon today. He was the father of adv Sagar Kasure.