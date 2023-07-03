Parent orientation prog at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Parent Orientation Programme (Academic year 2023-24) for the parents of Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad was organized, recently. Civil servant Dr Mangesh Gondavale and deputy director (education) Anil Sable were the chief guests. Bhausaheb Tupe, Kalyan Chavan and Manoj Gayke were the guests of honour. The meritorious students of Grade 10 were felicitated. Shivshree Shinde (97%), Dhruv Pawar (96%) and Komal Pawar (94%) were bestowed with cash prizes for good performance in CBSE Board exam. Sable appreciated the efforts of the school. Dr Gondavale urged the students to develop the habit of reading. Principal Dr Sheetal Dabhade welcomed the guests. Director Satish Tupe proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne briefed the parents about the institution and the academic year plan for the forthcoming year.