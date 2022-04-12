Parents meet at Wise English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2022 10:45 PM2022-04-12T22:45:01+5:302022-04-12T22:45:01+5:30
To keep good communication between parents and school, a Parents' Meeting was held at Wise English School, recently. Various problems of parents were solved. Their suggestions were welcomed by school director Syed Kurram Ali. The principal along with the staff promised the parents that their demand will be fulfilled.