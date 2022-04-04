Parents upset over delay in declaration of 1st selection list of RTE admissions

Aurangabad, April 4:

Hundreds of parents who applied for admission to their children in the seats reserved under the Right to Education Act (RTE) were upset over the non-declaration of the list. The Education Department was to declare the list of selected students for RTE seats.

A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved in the RTE quota for children belonging to the economically weaker section of society. The students get admission free as the State Government pays their fees. There are 4,301 seats in 575 schools in the district. A total of 17,393 parents applied for the admission of their children for the academic year 2022-23.

The draw of lots was picked up online last week in Pune while the first section list was to be declared at 4 pm today.

But, the parents did not get a message of selection on their registered mobile number nor its information was available on the website which is facing a technical snag. When enquired, the RTE Cell officers asked the parents to wait for some time. Now, there is no clarity as to when the list will be announced now.

RTE Parents Association president Prashant Sathe said that the admission process under RTE always lands in chaos.

“On the basis of false rent agreement, rich parents and officers take admissions in the scheme. The officers from Education Department do not take any action against such practice. So, students from the financially weaker class were deprived of admissions,” he added.