Parivartan Mahashakti favourable for Mahayuti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Parivartan Mahashakti, led by Bachhu Kadu and others is a third front that is complementary to Mahayuti. We will not make an alliance with them. Also, BJP, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhav Balahsabe Thackeray (UBT) Sena are all anti-reservation parties," said adv Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, adv Prakash Ambedkar predicted that Maratha voters would not vote for OBC leaders while the OBC voters would not vote for Maratha candidates in the Assembly elections. He also urged Manoj Jarange to contest the Assembly election.

He stated that the Parivartan Mahashakti is also a front of Marathas and they are attempting to engage in Maratha politics as well.

“This front will be complementary to the Mahayuti. So, there’s no question of making an alliance with them. Moreover, we no longer have any alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or Uddhav Sena. Even if they invite us, we will not go,” he said.

Opposition to EVMs

“I opposed EVMs in the past and I still do. Even if I come to power tomorrow, my opposition to EVMs will remain. Voting should be done on ballots. This is my firm stance,” he replied to a question.

He mentioned that the issue of reservation is crucial in this election.

“Firstly, the Supreme Court does not have the authority to decide on the classification of reservations for SCs and Sts. BJP, Congress, NCP and Uddhav Sena have not expressed opposition to that ruling. In the States where Congress is in power, this decision should not be made. Why are they not passing resolutions to increase the limit of reservations beyond 50 per cent and to conduct a caste-based census? he said.

“In the Haryana elections, there was a collusion between the BJP and Congress. The Dalit votes shifted to the BJP because Congress insulted and neglected Dalit leaders,” he said.