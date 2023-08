‘Parivartanvadi Jalsa’ in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokkavi Wamandada Kardak Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host ‘Parivartanvadi Jalsa’ at Marathi Department Hall at 11 am on August 14 to celebrate the birth anniversary of poet Wamandada Kardak. Akshay Jadhav, Sachin Bhuigad and Charan Jadhav will present reformist songs in the programme. Study Centre director Dr Dasu Vaidya appealed to students and teachers to participate in the event.