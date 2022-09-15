Paryushan Parva concludes at Kachner

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Aurangabad, Sept 15: The Paryushan Parv and Shravak Sanskar Shibir organised under the guidance of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner concluded on Wednesday.

The programmes organised under the parv received spontaneous response from the devotees. Various cultural and religious programmes including Panchamrut abhishek, Jin Sahastranam, Mahamandal vidhan, discourses, Bhaktambar stotra, Dravya Sangrah, Parshwapuran and aarti were held during the Parv. Samuhik Parna of devotees fasting for 8, 10 and 16 days was also performed after a grand procession. They were felicitated on behalf of Kachner Kshetra and Saubhagya Seva Trust Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj said that life without patience is futile. Be patient and honor those who are patient, if you can't be so. Service and penance of saints bring happiness and peace in life and poverty also goes away. Also, by bringing the feeling of forgiveness into your mind, the feeling of humility is revealed. When a man becomes upright, his mind moves from uprightness to purity. A person who is away from lies moves towards peace. Suresh Kasliwal, Vinod Lohade, Jitendra Patni, Sachin Patni, Manoj Sahuji and others were present on the occasion.