Passengers to cost more if not opt for pre food order

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 28:

The passengers of the premium trains will now have to pay more if they do not give pre-orders for food while booking the tickets. The railway administration has issued a notification in this regard. Similarly, Rs 50 will have to be paid as service fees if food is ordered in the running trains. Hence, the passengers are saying that it is good to give pre-orders for food while making the train reservations.

Pre-booking for food facility is available for the passenger while making the reservations of premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express, Vande Mataram, and Duronto Express.

Many passengers prefer the pre-booking service while others prefer to order food during their journey. However, the railway administration will charge additional Rs 50 for ordering food in the running trains.

The earlier breakfast which was for Rs 140 will be charged at Rs 190 in the first class on the premium trains and lunch and dinner, which were earlier at Rs 240 will be at Rs 290. In the second class, the breakfast will be for Rs 155 and lunch and dinner at Rs 235. In the third class, breakfast will be charged at Rs 155 and lunch at Rs 235.

No additional service fees of Rs 50 will be charged for tea and coffee ordered during the journey in the premium trains. The tea in the first class will be charged at Rs 35 and Rs 20 in the second class.

The senior officials said, no premium trains are operated from Aurangabad but they are operated from Mumbai. Many passengers from the city opt for these trains. The information about the new rates has not yet been received. The decision in this regard is taken at the senior level, they said.