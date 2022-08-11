Pat on the back for new CAs, Joint commissioner SGST honours new entrants in profession

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Aurangabad branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western India CA Students Association (WICASA), Aurangabad organised a felicitation programme of the newly-qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs) at ICAI Bhavan on Monday.

The new CAs were felicitated by chief guest joint commissioner State GST G Shreekanth and Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma. From Aurangabad, 99 students qualified as CAs in the July 2022 examinations, said Aurangabad branch Chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal.

The chief guest congratulated all the successful CAs and their parents. He said CAs play a very important role in the Indian economy but only having a degree of CA is not important, how you are going to enhance knowledge and gain expertise in a specific field is challenging.

Kajal Agrawal and Aishwarya Jaiswal conducted the proceedings.

Branch vice-chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, secretary CA Kedar Pande, treasurer CA Amol Godha and WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani were present.