Patent granted for handy & cheap heart rate measuring device innovation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of five researchers comprising teachers and students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University received patient

from the Patient Office of the Government of India for their innovation of a device to measure heart rate within seconds.

The invention is titled as Apparatus for Measurement of RR Intervals and A System Thereof’ was submitted to the Controller Patents Office in 2018.

The RR intervals (R-wave peak to R-wave peak in electrocardiograms, RRI) represent the measurements of the sinus heart period in chronological or heartbeat order.

The names of the innovators are Dr Karbhari Kale (vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere), two faculties from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) -Dr Ramesh Manza and Pravin Yannawar and two students-Prashatn Borde and Santosh Pandure. The patent was granted for 20 years.

Dr K V Kale (VC, BATU) who is also a professor from Bamu said that a patient has to undergo a test of ECG for heart-related ailments.

“This is time time-consuming and expensive process. It requires a big machine. Whereas in our innovation, the equipment is very handy and cheap. A small kit of biometric sensors is attached with the device. It measures patients' pre-diagnosis heart rate through their fingerprints which is recorded by two biometric sensors. The report immediately shows whether the patient is suffering from a heart ailment or not,” he said.

The team members said that the patient can send a report to a health expert through mobile instantly.

“If it is attached to an App, it can alert the doctors about a patient’s health. The device based on technical and logical, sends alerts to the expert instantly,” they said. The innovators are planning to collaborate with industry for the production of new devices.

The funding for the project was allocated under RUSE. The researchers matched the test reports of patients with ECG reports. The test report for the new device and ECG machine was found same.