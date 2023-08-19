Pathare elected as IIMM president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sushant Pathare has been elected as the president of the Indian Institute of Material Management (IIMM) Aurangabad chapter and Shrikant Mule as the vice president.

The Executive Committee for the period 2023 to 2025 was selected through an election process with Purushottam Minhas serving as the Returning Officer. The other office bearers are secretary Paras Mutha, treasurer Lalit Lohade, national executive members Sanjay Sanghai, Dr Narendra Joshi, executive members Sudhir Patil, M Phanikumar and Pankaj Mahajan,

Outgoing president K Srihari, Dr Abhay Kulkarni, Sanjay Sanghi, Dr Narendra Joshi, Srikanth Mule, Purushottam Minas, Sudarshan Dharurkar and others were present. Newly elected president Pathare appealed to the industry and the education sector to take advantage of the various professional courses and training conducted by IIMM.